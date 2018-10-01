Still feels like summer as October begins

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - October? Feels more like summer, low rain chances.
As we move into a new month, we will have the same old weather. Sunday’s high was 82 degrees. Monday and Tuesday will both feel a lot like Sunday did.
Highs will be in the low 80s and dew points will be in the mid 60s. It won’t be terribly muggy, but it won’t be terribly fall-like either. Rain chances stand at about 10 percent.
The rest of the week gets even warmer! Highs will climb to the mid 80s mid-week and the upper 80s by the end of the week and next weekend.
Rain chances will also remain low.
Have a great week!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
