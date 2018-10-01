Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man missing from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Silver Alert was issued for a 67-year-old man who went missing from Charlotte Sunday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Missing Person Unit is conducting an investigation into the disappearance of 67-year-old Roberto Arteaga-Rodriguez.
The call for service came in at 4:14 p.m., on Sunday
CMPD officers responded to a 911 to meet Dalia Arteaga at the 7900 block of South Way Road in reference to her missing father, Roberto Arteaga-Rodriguez.
Roberto is a hispanic man who stands 5’5” tall and weights 200 pounds.
He has brown eyes with short black and gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a grey t-shirt and black sandals
Police say Roberto has been diagnosed with dementia and his family is extremely concerned about him.
Police say Ms. Arteaga stated that Roberto Arteaga-Rodriguez was last seen Sunday at his brother’s home in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte.
Roberto was reportedly driving a black 2014 Ford LGT pickup with North Carolina temporary tag 243-72575.
Anyone who sees or has information about Roberto Arteaga-Rodriguez is asked to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
