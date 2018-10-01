Scientists selling experimental ‘Martian dirt’

(CNN) – You can now purchase your very own sample of Martian dirt – sort of.
Researchers at the University of Central Florida have created a recipe for simulated Martian soil, based on the chemical signature of soil samples taken by NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover.
The soil will help scientists figure out ways to approach agriculture and construction on Mars.
But it isn’t dirt cheap – it goes for $20 a kilogram.
The Kennedy Space Center has already ordered a half-ton of the stuff.
The UCF research team’s findings were published last month in the journal Icarus.
