Rock Hill firefighters speak out on mental health

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Fire Department held a meeting today to talk about the importance of mental health with a select group of their firefighters.
Those firefighters are the ones who responded to the Southland Drive fire on Saturday morning.
The team that went to the home tried to resuscitate Yolanda Robinson, 35, to no avail, then watched her die in front of her children.
This is the first fatality the department has dealt with this year.
“It doesn't matter if you've been with the service for 6 months or 30 years," said
Chris Channell, Critical Instance Stress Debriefing Leader. "There are certain incidents that they take a toll on your mind.”
Channell cited a report from the Ruderman Family Foundation, which found that police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.
"Anytime we have a fatality in a fire or a fatality period it takes an emotional strain on our first responders," said Channell. "So we want to make sure we take care of their mental health and work through this process as well."
Channell is determined to not let those statistics on firefighter suicides become a reality in his community.
"It doesn't really hit you until later about actually what happened and the severity of the incident," said Mark Simmons, Deputy Chief of Rock Hill Fire Department.
Channel told WBTV that the closed-door meeting today was highly emotional. It emphasized the necessity of focusing on the mental health of first responders and helping them to cope with the tragedy they witness.
