RNC 2020 date announcement expected Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The dates the 2020 Republican National Convention will be held in Charlotte are expected to be announced Monday.
The Charlotte City Council voted 6-5 to approve bringing the 2020 RNC coming to the Queen City during a special meeting several months ago. Charlotte won the bid to host the convention in July.
The Republican National Committee took a formal vote in Austin, Texas and announced the decision a short time later.
The RNC Framework Agreement and Arena License Agreement outlined what each party would be expected to cover as Charlotte hosts the convention.
The dates the RNC will be held in Charlotte is expected to be announced around 11 a.m. Monday. The announcement was initially expected in mid-September but was delayed due to Hurricane Florence.
The City of Charlotte released an executive summary of what it said would be two contracts related to the city's hosting the 2020 Republican National Convention.
The move came as members of city council traded jabs over what financial liability the contract does or does not place on the city for costs over an expected $50 million federal grant.
According to the executive summary, if the city's convention-related costs exceed the expected $50 million of the federal grant, the host committee will pay for the excess.
The excess amount would exclude the cost of assets that the police chief believes would have value to the city after the convention.
In the agreement, the RNC would be able to use the convention center rent-free, the city would provide police, fire and other services, “alterations” could be be made to the Spectrum Center and the convention would provide insurance covering convention-related losses.
Some are already signed up to help, giving reasons ranging from interest in Charlotte’s economic growth, to new involvement in the world of politics.
"A lot of people give the party a bad name," Nisha Giri says. "And I came in and all I saw was people trying to help other people."
Giri is new to Charlotte politics, recently joining one of the city's groups for female Republicans.
"I'm still on the low end of the totem poll trying to get my hands dirty wherever I can," she says.
She’s signed up as a volunteer for the event. It’s an event which has already caused division among groups in Charlotte.
While the 2012 Democratic National Convention needed about 10,000 volunteers, the Mecklenburg County GOP believes only 5,000 people like Giri, plucked from the surrounding community, will be needed to pull off the 2020 RNC event.
