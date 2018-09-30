NC police find 3-year-old in stolen car

A 3-year-old was found abandoned inside a stolen car in Durham Saturday night. (Photo by: Josh Auzenne)
By Kristin Crawford | September 30, 2018 at 2:22 PM EST - Updated September 30 at 8:29 PM

DURHAM, NC (WECT) - A 3-year-old was found abandoned inside a stolen car in Durham Saturday night.

According to officials the child is okay.

Officers with the Durham Police Department found the 3-year-old in a running, unlocked car around 9:45 p.m. on the 4100 block of Meriwether Drive.

After an investigation, officers determined the car was stolen earlier Saturday from the 4800 block of Danube Drive when a suspect jumped into it and fled.

Police said the suspect abandoned the car after realizing there was a child in it.

The child is okay. No one was in custody Sunday morning.

