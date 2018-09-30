NC police find 3-year-old in stolen car

DURHAM, NC (WECT) - A 3-year-old was found abandoned inside a stolen car in Durham Saturday night.
According to officials the child is okay.
Officers with the Durham Police Department found the 3-year-old in a running, unlocked car around 9:45 p.m. on the 4100 block of Meriwether Drive.
After an investigation, officers determined the car was stolen earlier Saturday from the 4800 block of Danube Drive when a suspect jumped into it and fled.
Police said the suspect abandoned the car after realizing there was a child in it.
The child is okay. No one was in custody Sunday morning.
