Missing NC teen last seen getting into vehicle in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager.
Abigail Cecile, 13, was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday getting into a red, four-door Volkswagen Golf with a sunroof. She is believed to be with 46-year-old Jerry Dearl Carpenter and 26-year-old Steven Anthony Steelman.
Cecile is described as a white female, 5′2″ tall and 100 lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes.
Anyone who sees Cecile or has information on her whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911, NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678), or the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-838-9111.
