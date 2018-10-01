Kevin Olsen rape trial in hands of jury

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Jurors in the Kevin Olsen rape trial are now deliberating the fate of the former UNC Charlotte quarter back.
Olsen is facing three counts of second degree rape and one count of sex offense after his girlfriend accused him of beating her and then having sex in February 2017.
Olsen’s attorney says the sex was consensual.
After five days of testimony last week, jurors began deliberating mid afternoon after hearing final arguments this morning.
