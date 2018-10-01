Jet skis collide on Lake Norman, injuries reported

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - At least one man was injured after a jet ski collision on Lake Norman in Iredell County Sunday afternoon.
According to North Carolina Wildlife, the call came in between 4:30 and 5 p.m about an incident on Lake Norman near Windemere Isle Road in Statesville.
Officials responded to the lake where two jet skis crashed. NC Wildlife, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Fire, & EMS responded.
One of the men suffered right arm injuries, but didn’t appear to be seriously hurt. He was taken to Lake Norman Medical.
Officials are not sure how the crash happened, but they are gathering details and reminding people to be careful in the lake and practice safe boating.
The men involved are between the age of 30 and 40.
They were reportedly two friends riding together
Officials did not provided information on whether the other man was hurt in the crash.
No further information was released.
