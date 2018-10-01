HAM4HAM lottery offers Hamilton fans chance to win $10 tickets to Charlotte shows

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Opening night for the hit musical Hamilton’s premiere in Charlotte is right around the corner! As people await the chance to experience the contemporary re-telling of a historical figure, the musical has announced a digital lottery that offers 40 tickets at $10 each for every performance during the musical’s Charlotte run.
Beginning on October 8, anyone interested in joining the lottery can enter online at http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery or by using the official HAMILTON app for all iOs and Android devices. Lotteries will open up at 11:00 am two days prior to each show and will remain open for entry until 9:00 am the following day. Winners for each lottery will be announced on the same day that the lottery closes and those selected will be notified and have until 4:00 pm to purchase the tickets.
Winners will have the opportunity to buy up to two non-transferable tickets by paying with a credit card online. Those selected will be asked to provide proof of identity upon arrival at the Belk Theater will-call and will be made available starting two hours before the performance.
Tickets for the musical have sold for an average of $74.50-$175.50 per seat, making the deal offered by this lottery especially appealing. Opening night is October 10 and those lucky enough to snag a seat through the lottery will have a chance to be a part of one of the most anticipated cultural events in the Queen City in years!
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.