HAM4HAM lottery offers Hamilton fans chance to win $10 tickets to Charlotte shows

Beginning on October 8, anyone interested in joining the lottery can enter online at http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery or by using the official HAMILTON app for all iOs and Android devices. Lotteries will open up at 11:00 am two days prior to each show and will remain open for entry until 9:00 am the following day. Winners for each lottery will be announced on the same day that the lottery closes and those selected will be notified and have until 4:00 pm to purchase the tickets.