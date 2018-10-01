Former UNC Charlotte QB won’t testify in rape trial, defense rests case

Kevin Olsen confers with co-counsel George Laughrun Thursday morning during the trial of Kevin Olsen, the 23-year-old brother of Panthers tight end Greg Olsen. Kevin Olsen is being tried on three counts of 2nd degree rape, among other sexual assault charges. He faces up to 10 years in prison for each rape count if convicted
By WBTV Web Staff | October 1, 2018 at 9:27 AM EST - Updated October 1 at 9:48 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte’s former quarterback Kevin Olsen declined to testify in court as his defense team rested their case.

Olsen, 22, is accused of raping his ex-girlfriend at a home in University City in February 2017. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Olsen after the alleged victim told police that Olsen assaulted her in a house after the two had a night out in uptown. At the time of the allegation, Olsen was a quarterback for UNC Charlotte’s football team.

Olsen has denied the accusations and rejected a plea deal. He faces multiple rape charges that each carry up to 10 years in prison.

On Friday, jurors in the Kevin Olsen rape trial heard from a defense forensic nurse expert who says there was an incomplete sexual assault nurse examination done by the nurse who looked after Olsen’s alleged victim.

Olsen and the victim had been in a year long relationship when she says Olsen raped her last year February.

