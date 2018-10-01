Florida man accused of shooting cat with crossbow

BONITA SPRINGS, FL (WINK/CNN) – A Florida man was arrested on suspicion of shooting his neighbor’s cat with a crossbow.
Police in Bonita Springs said Dori Lorpriore found her cat Daisy lying in the yard with an arrow in its stomach Friday.
Detectives got a search warrant for Lorpriore’s neighbor, Mark Hamel.
Officers found a miniature crossbow and arrows matching the one that hurt Daisy.
"For him to actively shoot an animal in my yard? Now you've lost your mind,” Lorpriore said. “And we found out where he shoots from. He braces his elbows on the tree and shoots into my yard with a crossbow."
Daisy was taken to a nearby animal hospital and is expected to be OK.
Hamel is now facing animal cruelty charges. He’s been released on bond.
