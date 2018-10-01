First of October brings mid to upper 80s temps

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The first week of October typically brings afternoon readings in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. That won’t be the case this week! With high pressure firmly in control, mostly sunny skies will dominate all week long with daybreak readings in the low to mid 60s and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. If everything went wrong – depending on your perspective – we could reach 90° around Charlotte late in the week.