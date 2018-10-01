Eric Reid undecided on protests, won’t drop grievance vs NFL

Rivera, who is Hispanic and was raised in a military family, expressed his views on standing for the national anthem in September of 2017, telling his players "if we're all going to be united, we need to stand, look at the flag, be at attention, our left hand down at our side and right hand at our heart. We need to look at the flag and listen to the national anthem. We need to think and envision an America that we believe in that is free from injustice, free from bigotry and free from prejudice."