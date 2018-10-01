Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo accused of rape

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is accused of rape.
According to a lawsuit filed Friday, Kathryn Mayorga claims she was attacked by Ronaldo in 2009.
The suit alleges that Ronaldo apologized after the assault, saying "he was usually a gentleman."
Mayorga said Ronaldo and his associates took advantage of her and made her sign a settlement and a nondisclosure agreement.
According to her, she received $375,000 to keep quiet about the alleged incident. She wants to have the settlement and the agreement voided.
An attorney for Mayorga would not comment aside from what was already stated in the lawsuit.
Ronaldo appeared to dispute the claims in an Instagram live post on Friday, saying, “What they said today, fake - fake news.” That post no longer appears to be live.
The soccer star plays for Italian club Juventus but spent most of his career with Real Madrid. He also plays in international competition for the Portuguese national team.
