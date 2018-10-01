CMS School Board wins CUBE Award for Excellence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) Board won the Council on Urban Boards of Education (CUBE) Excellence Award. The board picked up the award in Las Vegas during CUBE’s Annual Conference.
The board won the award because of the district's Academic Achievement, School Board Performance, Community Engagement, and Educational Equity. Board leaders say this award means a lot and shows they are making a difference.
"One of the things that we are working toward is this equity policy and making sure that equity is in the forefront of everything that we do as a board when it comes to budget," CMS Board Chair Mary McCray said.
This is the second time the board has won this award. The last time was in 2012. CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox says this award is a big deal across school districts and shows unity.
“The districts where the superintendent and the school board are at odds - they don’t win these kinds of awards,” Wilcox said. “So this is a real positive statement for the Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board.”
CMS leaders know there is still much work to do, especially with closing the achievement gap between black and white students and making sure no matter where a child goes to school they will have the resources they need to succeed.
"We are on the right path," Wilcox said. "That we are slowly beginning to right the wrong, but we are ahead of our peers."
School Districts had to submit a narrative statement of 1,500–1,800 words. It was to describe how the school board demonstrates excellence across the district and give examples. CMS gave examples and was transparent about the struggle sometimes it takes to get there.
"Lots of times districts don't like to tell their real stories," McCray said. "And I think it was admirable that we did tell the real story and that we are willing to work through the story."
The board won $2500 because of the CUBE Award. McCray says the money will be used for college scholarships.
