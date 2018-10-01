Charlotte Hornets playing well early in the preseason

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - In the midst of 3 games in 5 days, the Charlotte Hornets have gotten off to a pretty good start and have impressed new head coach James Borrego in the process.
This past Friday, Charlotte took on Boston up in Chapel Hill and won 104-97. The 2 teams met again on Sunday with the Celtics getting the best of Hornets 115-12. On Tuesday, the 1-1 Charlotte Hornets will welcome the Miami Heat for their first game here in Charlotte.
Three games in 5 days had Borrego a little worried before the start, but it has turned into a blessing in disguise.
“We just played the favorite in the East for the last 2 games,” said Borrego after Monday’s practice. “We won 5 and half of the 8 quarters. We won the first quarter against their first unit last night. I’m seeing growth out there. To see the improvement everyday, I’m really excited to see what’s ahead for this team.”
One aspect that has been a pleasant surprise for the coaching staff has been the three point shooting by Charlotte
So far this preseason, the Hornets have drained 23 three pointers.
“We’re much further along offensively than I thought,” said coach. “We’re getting the shots we want. I think our guys are buying into the ball movement, the spacing, the pace we want to play at. Hopefully this is just the beginning of what our offense will look like.”
The spacing aspect is probably the most important sign of maturity for the Hornets offense thus far.
“They are starting to see the value in spacing,” said Borrego. “There’s an unselfishness you have to have as a player to get space. It’s not always about you. If somebody else has the ball in their hands, I expect the next guy to be spaced correctly because when he has the ball in his hands, his team mates are going to space for him so he can create and put pressure on the defense. This whole offense is built around constant pressure on defenses with the pass, the drive, and the shot.”
Tip off tomorrow against Miami is at 7 at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets tip off the regular season October 17th when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.
