Blaney steals the show in unforgettable Bank of America ROVAL 400

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Pennzoil Ford (Race Winner): “When I got out of the bus stop, I could still see them through (Oval turns) 3 and 4. They were really close to each other, and Jimmie (Johnson) was almost pushing him. I was like, 'Might get physical here.' I don't know what happened, and by the time I was able to see something, Jimmie was sideways. When they were sitting there, I almost wrecked trying to get through the chicane as fast as I could. You're trying to make up time and seize the moment. It was kinda disbelief. I didn't know what to think. I was kinda shocked that something like that happened, and you're lucky to be in that spot. Luck has not been on our side very often, and sometimes you find a nut. Luckily, it worked out for us. … It's really big to be able to win for Roger (Penske). Obviously, that's not the way I want to do it. I want to go out and dominate the race. Whenever you win something like this, it's a weird feeling. I don't really want to call it an undeserved feeling, but it's just kind of an odd feeling. But we put ourselves in a good spot. It worked out for us. When I was running third, I was thinking about points. We were good on points, and I was cool with riding around in third. Then that situation happened, and it was good to be there."