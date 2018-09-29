WPD work to identify and arrest more people involved in Family Dollar looting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is working to identify and arrest additional individuals involved in the looting of the Family Dollar after Hurricane Florence.
Earlier this month, 10 people were charged.
The owner of the Family Dollar initially said he didn’t want to pursue charges. Assistant Police Chief Mitch Cunningham said officers then consulted with the district attorney and the owner ultimately agreed to press charges.
If you are able to identify any of the individuals in the post from the Wilmington Police Department, you are asked to contact them at 910-343-3609 or use Text A Tip.
