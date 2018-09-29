WPD work to identify and arrest more people involved in Family Dollar looting

WPD work to identify and arrest more people involved in Family Dollar looting
The Family Dollar sits across from Houston Moore, one of the city's public housing communities. (Source: George Howard) (Smith, Jordan)
By Kristin Crawford | September 29, 2018 at 12:44 PM EST - Updated September 30 at 12:10 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is working to identify and arrest additional individuals involved in the looting of the Family Dollar after Hurricane Florence.

Earlier this month, 10 people were charged.

The owner of the Family Dollar initially said he didn’t want to pursue charges. Assistant Police Chief Mitch Cunningham said officers then consulted with the district attorney and the owner ultimately agreed to press charges.

If you are able to identify any of the individuals in the post from the Wilmington Police Department, you are asked to contact them at 910-343-3609 or use Text A Tip.

We're working diligently to identify and arrest the individuals involved in looting the Family Dollar during Hurricane...

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Friday, September 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.