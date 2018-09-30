TSA Pre-Check vs. Global Entry

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Airport security lines for TSA Pre-Check travelers could soon become a lot shorter.
The U.S. House recently passed a bill that would stop TSA from allowing non-precheck members to use pre-check security lines.
This is an effort to cutdown on security wait times for frequent travelers.
But for those looking even fewer lines and wait times, WBTV is on your side with a look at a lesser known program called Global Entry.
Global Entry started in 2008, and it’s been available at Charlotte Douglas International airport since 2012.
Global Entry gives travelers the same benefits as TSA Pre-Check, but applies to both domestic and international flights as well.
Global Entry also streamlines the customs process for travelers coming back into the country.
But the program will cost travelers a little bit more.
“TSA Pre-check is $85 for 5 years and that allows you through any domestic airport to use that privilege. Global Entry. It’s $100 for 5 years so for $15 more if you just travel once in 5 years internationally then that’s going to get you to the head of the line as you come back into the country,” Charlotte Douglas International Aiport Federal Security Director for TSA Kevin Fredrick.
Those enrolled in Global Entry are also Pre-Check approved.
Fredrick told WBTV, there are plans to eventually merging pre-check and global entry into one program in the near future. But for now the perks for Global Entry are exclusive to that specific program.
