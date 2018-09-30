South Carolina ranked sixth in rate of women killed by men, 48 killed in 2016

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - South Carolina is the sixth-ranked state in the United States among women murdered by men.
According to the Violence Policy Center, 48 females were murdered by males in South Carolina in 2016.
The homicide rate among females murdered by males in South Carolina was almost two per 100,000 the same year.
The state has been in the top 10 for all 20 years the VPC has compiled its annual study.
Out of 48 homicides, three of the victims were younger than 18, three were 65 or older. The average age was 40.
The VPC says 24 of the victims were white, 23 were black, and one was of unknown race.
Guns were used in 59 percent of the murders. There were five females killed with knives or other cutting instruments, four killed by a blunt object, and eight were killed by bodily force.
The VPC says 95 percent of the victims were were killed by someone they knew, but two were killed by strangers.
Of the victims who knew their offenders, 69 percent were wives, common-law wives, ex-wives, or girlfriends.
The VPC says 28 out of 32 of the murders were not related to the commission of any other felony. There were 20 homicides that involved arguments between the man and the woman.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.