Slight drop in humidity to start the workweek

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - All in all, a pretty nice Sunday forecast ahead for this final day of September.
However, depending on which side of I-85 you’re on will dictate whether the day is mostly sunny or a little more cloudy with scattered showers.
An East breeze is setting in today, so our western sections will see some cloud cover stick around with a few widely isolated showers this afternoon.
East of 85 looks drier with morning clouds giving way to sun. Highs around 80°.
A subtle drop in the humidity is on the way for tonight and Monday, as dew point temps will fall to the low 60s meaning the next couple nights may feel a little cooler.
Otherwise, the extended forecast is quiet with low rain chances all week.
Temps will gradually warm from the low 80s early week to the upper 80s by week’s end. Not very October-like!
