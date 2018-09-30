September 30 >> Prayers for Elijah

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Last day of September.
Elijah Aschbrenner was only 9 years old when diagnosed with Epithelioid Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.
At the time, there had (only) been 500 cases identified in the United States. Elijah’s case was even more rare because he was so young, and the only child to have the cancer present in his neck.
Elijah lived with his mom Becky in Concord, but also spent lots of time with his dad, Matt, in Statesville. He was beloved by his whole family.
We first wrote about Elijah in Sept. 2014, he died a little over a year later, and since then his family has organized a Foundation called “Prayers for Elijah.”
This Foundation is doing great things.
You can find out more about “Prayers for Elijah” here, but the Foundation is partnering with local high school students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
Hurricane Florence postponed a fundraising kickball tournament those students had planned earlier this month, but bad weather or not, nothing will ultimately stop them.
“We partnered with 15 Myers Park High School students – all with extremely unique and diverse backgrounds,” said Becky. "I’ve had the privilege of speaking to their group about my son, and as they introduced themselves, I was in awe of each one. These kids are making a difference in this world.”
How cool that Elijah is helping influence them. We hear stories all the time about kids who battle, are wise beyond their years and end up teaching kids and adults even when they’re gone.
Find out more about the Myers Park kids here.
