Road closure in Rowan County on Monday

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close a section of Emanuel Church Road between U.S. 52 and Johnson Dairy Road in Rockwell starting Monday, Oct. 1, while crews replace two failing pipes under the roadway.
“Due to the level of deterioration, the structures stormwater runoff is not passing under the roadway correctly,” said NCDOT Transportation Supervisor Jamie Burkholder.
The portion of roadway will close at 8 a.m. and is expected to reopen, weather permitting, by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5.
Motorists will be able to access the roadway up until the points of closure on either end and will detour utilizing Johnson Dairy Road and U.S. 52.
Transportation officials advise drivers to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.
