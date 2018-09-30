Refugee family donates land in midst of housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A plot of land was donated to Habitat for Humanity from an unlikely source.
The Kpa family, refugees from Vietnam, were the recipients of a house from Habitat Charlotte.
The plot of land that their house was built on was especially wide, so they decided to give back.
“They approached us and said hey we would be interested in donating it so you can serve another family and build this house," said Ryan Dennison, Vice President of Construction for Habitat Charlotte.
The land is about a third of one acre in the Grier Heights neighborhood, right next to the expensive Myers Park neighborhood.
Similar plots of land in the Grier Heights neighborhood have sold for $30-40,000.
“Land has been harder for us to afford,” said Dennison.
So when the Kpa family made the call, it was a huge relief to the organization, and to Lashika Tillman’s family.
Tillman has two young children and has been renting an apartment for the past ten years.
Tillman said that rising rents make it difficult to afford living in the Charlotte area.
“I haven’t met my neighbors but I would like to say thank you for giving me this opportunity to have a home to be built on this property,” said Tillman.
Tillman has been directly impacted by the affordable housing crisis in Charlotte.
Currently in Charlotte, one must work 96 hours per week at minimum wage to afford a 2-bedroom apartment.
“Had they not donated it I would not have a home right now,” said Tillman.
Tillman’s two children are very happy to be moving into a house. Her son has special needs, and Tillman said will especially benefit from stability in his new home.
“We wanted a new neighbor next door because it just feels empty not having people living next door,” said the Kpa family. “We are still happy that we give it [the land] up because we are helping others.”
Dennison helped build the Kpa’s home and saw first-hand the influence it made on their life.
“The impact on their life has been such that they want to pass it on and pay it forward and be able to enable another family have that same safety and security,” said Dennison.
The Tillman family will put in 300 hours of sweat equity into building their house. They expect to move in next to their neighbors in a few months.
