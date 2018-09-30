Men rescued after crashing ATVs deep in woods in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, NC (WBTV) - A pair of men were taken to the hospital after crashing deep in the woods in Harrisburg Sunday afternoon.
According to the Harrisburg Fire Department, the incident happened in a wooded area between Hudspeth Road and Founders Way.
Officials said two men were involved in an ATV Accident in the woods, and officials had difficult access to them.
Crews worked to reach the men and located them seriously injured in the rough terrain.
All hands were working as crews started carrying out the injured riders.
Both men were rescued and taken to Atrium University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
