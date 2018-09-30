Funeral plans announced for Maddox Ritch

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Funeral plans have been announced for Maddox Ritch, the 6-year-old boy who went missing at a Gastonia park and was found dead after a six-day search.
According to the obituary, a visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 5 in the chapel at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville.
The burial will be held private.
Maddox Ritch disappeared on Sept. 22 at Rankin Lake Park after running off and out of sight, his dad says.
The boy’s disappearance prompted a nearly week-long search in and around the park. The community hoped for a better outcome.
Thursday, officials said they believed they found the little boy’s body. The body was found in Long Creek near the park, off of Marietta Street near Old Dallas Highway.
“Maddox was a sweet and loving little boy who was full of laughter. He loved Paw Patrol, his Teddy, playing with his bouncy balls, but above all he loved his mom and dad the most,” the obituary reads.
Maddox was born in Mecklenburg County on Aug. 14, 2012 to Ian Scott Ritch and Carrie Irene Ritch.
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is located at 16901 Old Statesville Road in Huntersville.
