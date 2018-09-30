Carolinas native stars in new CBS show

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A new show called “God Friended Me” premieres Sunday night on CBS. The actor in the lead role is Brandon Micheal Hall, who is from the Carolinas.
Hall plays Miles, an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on Facebook from God.
Ahead of Sunday night’s premiere, WBTV helped host a viewing party for Hall and his closest family members and friends.
Before the party, WBTV’s Micah Smith talked to Hall about returning to the Queen City to share his latest project with his loved ones.
"The entire week I’ve been thinking oh my goodness, I can’t believe I’m going to go “home,” because my home is originally South Carolina. I’m going to go back to the Carolinas and present or show a piece of art, my work to my friends and my family so that’s what means the most to me,” Hall said.
“God Friended Me” premieres Sunday night at 8:30 n WBTV.
