Woman killed, 6 others, including 5 children, hospitalized in Rock Hill fire

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - A woman was killed, and six others, including five children, were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Rock Hill early Saturday morning.
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Southland Drive. Officers responded in reference to a residential structure fire.
The Rock Hill Fire Department responded and crews were able to rescue two adults and five children from the home and begin medical treatment.
A 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the other six were taken to area hospitals for injuries from the fire.
The woman has not been identified and there’s no word on the other person or the children’s conditions.
The Rock Hill Fire Department and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are conducting the fire investigation.
No further information was released.
