USPS investigating video of mailman urinating on porch

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - United States Postal Service is investigating a video that showed a mailman urinating on a front porch at a Memphis home.
The video was shared on Facebook after the incident.
Memphis Police and the United States Postal Service are now investigating.
“It’s just absolutely disgusting,” said homeowner Holly. Holly lives with her boyfriend at the Berclair home where the incident happened.
The video shows as he finished relieving himself, he used the same hand to deliver the mail.
“I was angry,” Holly said. “PO-ed that I was peed on.”
Holly, who didn’t want to use her last name, said the incident happened Thursday afternoon. On Friday, Holly still couldn’t bring herself to clean it up.
“It’s pretty disgusting and I’m just not ready to tackle it yet,” Holly said. “I kind of want to see what the post office will do because I don’t think I should have to clean up human excrement.”
The couple has filed a complaint with the Memphis Police Department.
Holly still has not touched the mail delivered that day. It still sits there in the mailbox just as the mailman left it.
“I’m not going to touch it,” Holly said. “I guess I will eventually but with rubber gloves, I’m not quite sure what I... I’m not going to put it on my counter.”
"This behavior clearly does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce," a USPS spokesperson said in a statement.
USPS said it apologized to the homeowner and will take corrective action with the employee.
