Still humid, small chance for showers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - This weekend will be a battle between dry high pressure trying to sneak in from the north, and a stubborn remnant boundary that will try and stall out over our southern sections.
Because of that, we'll still carry the small chance for a few brief showers across most areas.
However, for our southernmost counties closer to where the front is stalled, there may be some areas of light steady rain that actually break out this afternoon. That will be most common across our SC counties. Temps get up around 80 degrees.
Heading into tomorrow the dry high pressure starts to win out, so we’ll probably have more sun and a little lower shower chance.
This is good news for the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway during the afternoon.
By Sunday and Monday, we’ll also finally catch a little bit of a drop in the humidity.
Otherwise, looking ahead to next week, the forecast doesn’t appear to change much. Temperatures will hold in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday with low rain chances.
