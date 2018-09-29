Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old woman missing from Matthews

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old woman who was reported missing from Matthews Friday afternoon.
According to the Matthews Police Department, citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 69-year-old Stephanie Hanner Team who suffers from a cognitive impairment.
Police say she was last seen by family members leaving the area of Oxborough Drive in Matthews around 4 p.m. Friday.
She was driving a black Lexus ES350 with a NC license plate number: RSB-4574.
Team is described as a white female, who stands about 5’5” tall, with a thin build, weighing around 155 pounds.
She has blue eyes and wears oval-shaped glasses. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and sweatshirt.
Team was reported to have been seen at the Circle K store located on Northwest Boulevard in Newton Saturday at 6 a.m.
She was then reportedly seen at the Speedway gas station located on Old East Kings Street in Boone at 9 a.m. putting gas in her car.
If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.
