Quiet Sunday ahead, still warm

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Quiet Sunday, still warm though, what about the humidity?
As we get closer to October, it will feel much more like summer. Just because the calendar has us going farther into fall, the weather isn’t paying attention.
The above average temperatures will stick around. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s through the rest of the weekend and into the week ahead.
Rain chances stay low too. We only have a 10-20 percent rain chance the whole week.
How about the humidity? There will be a little break Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
When I say little, I mean low 60s for dew points instead of upper 60s. By the middle of the week, we return to high humidity levels.
Fall weather will get here, maybe not any time soon though!
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
