Members of Gaston County EMS deployed for Florence relief disciplined for alcohol-related misconduct

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Some members of a 10-person team from Gaston County EMS that was sent to Bladen County to assist during Hurricane Florence have been disciplined due to alcohol-related misconduct.
According to a Gaston County Commissioner, one member was terminated and one member resigned. There were multiple suspensions.
According to Gaston County EMS, they deployed 10 people to Bladen County on Sept. 11. to assist Bladen County EMS during the preparation for, and the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
The initial deployment was only scheduled for five days, however due to road conditions, the members agreed to stay on for two extra days until relief units arrived.
During their time in Bladen County, these team worked long hours and provided valuable services to the citizens of Bladen County.
EMS says although the team provided valuable services in Bladen County, there were some poor decisions made by some members during their “down” time.
These decisions were inconsistent with the values of Gaston County EMS and Gaston County government, and EMS said appropriate disciplinary action had to be taken for each individual involved.
Gaston County Deputy Chief James McConnell said that not all 10 members were involved, there was no reported sexual misconduct, and no one missed any calls or responded to any calls after consuming alcohol.
“The men and women of Gaston County EMS, Paramedics and EMTS alike, are proud to serve in EMS, and we continue to hold true to our mission, vision, and values,” a press release read.
