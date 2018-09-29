Man shot, injured after car crash leads to argument, shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was shot and seriously injured after a car crash led to an argument and shooting in Charlotte early Saturday morning.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 4200 block of Monroe Road.
Police say a two-car crash happened on Monroe Road.
Both cars pulled into a parking lot, then an argument took place between one man and two others who were in the other car.
During this argument, the man was shot.
MEDIC took him to the hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.
There are two suspects in this incident, but no further information was released.
