Local groups locked on Kavanaugh hearing

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A nation is glued to emotional testimonies of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
“I believed he was going to rape me,” Ford said. “I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from yelling.”
“My family and my name have been totally and permanently destroyed,” Kavanaugh said. “We mean no ill will.”
Social media is swarming with users for and against Kavanaugh’s confirmation, to include those in Charlotte.
“This has been a really disgusting process to be completely honest,” Sarah Reidy-Jones says.
The Mecklenburg County GOP is speaking its piece. Vice Chair Reidy-Jones says she has a personal connection to the topic.
“I’m a survivor of sexual assault,” she says. “I have sympathy. But in this case, this wasn’t. I think Judge Kavanaugh did a really fantastic job of clearing his name yesterday.”
Kathryn Firmin-Sellers with Safe Alliance says dismissals of testimonies like Ford’s do a disservice to the movement to end sexual violence.
“It dismisses their story,” she says. “It dismisses the courage and the bravery it took to come forward. Very, very few allegations of sexual assault are false.”
She says public testimony like this can be triggering to survivors, anywhere.
“Really reminding them of everything they’ve gone through and experienced,” she says.
Across the area, groups from watch parties to college classes continue to be locked on the case.
And opinions remain divided among groups both locally and nation-wide.
“This is strictly a delay because they are terrified of losing the Supreme Court,” Reidy-Jones says. “We can have that conversation, but this wasn’t that conversation.”
