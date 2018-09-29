Driver killed after running off road into ditch in Lancaster

By WBTV Web Staff | September 28, 2018 at 10:04 PM EST - Updated September 28 at 10:04 PM

LANCASTER, SC (WBTV) - A person was killed after driving off the road into a ditch in Lancaster Friday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Mcilwain Road near Cold Stream Road, about 1.4 miles north of Heath Springs.

The driver was in a 2002 Cadillac four-door when they ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and flipper over.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

Troopers say the driver died at scene.

The crash is under investigation and no further information was released.

