Community members honor the life of Maddox Ritch with Friday night vigil

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Dozens of people gathered outside of Rankin Lake Baptist Church in Dallas Friday night. The crowd wanted to pay their respects to 6-year-old Maddox Ritch.
The child had been missing since Saturday. A body believed to be that of Ritch was found in Long Creek, about a mile east of Rankin Lake Park where the boy was initially reported missing.
The group gathered in the parking lot of the church. People came to the vigil armed with balloons, candles, and special stickers bearing Maddox’s name.
Austin Rammell, the pastor of Venture Church in Dallas, led the group in prayer. He spoke to reporters prior to the service.
"I'm a parent. I have a 12, an 8 and a 4-year-old so that touches me on that level because you can literally put yourself in the shoes of that parent and say ‘this is my worst nightmare’,” explained Rammell.
Among those in attendance at Friday’s vigil was Natasha Polinsky, a friend of Carrie Ritch, Maddox’s mother. Polinsky said the Ritch family has been heartbroken over the death of Maddox.
"Their hearts are breaking, our hearts are breaking, so many people, their hearts are breaking. Not just friends and family, but the community and the nation – all their hearts are breaking," said Polinsky.
Another community member in attendance, Lindsey Miller, attended four separate prayer vigils for Maddox Ritch, including the one held Friday. She said she wanted to show support for Maddox and his family.
“I have a 9-year-old and I have a 12-year-old so it could've been mine," Miller.
Rammell said he wanted to send a message of hope to the community.
"The Bible never expects for us to smile in death, but it gives us reason to have hope in death. When we don't have hope, life really becomes very difficult," said Rammell.
