Chase Briscoe wins the Drive for the Cure 200 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The first ever race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s new Roval is in the books and Chase Briscoe made history as he won the Drive for the Cure 200 XFinity Race.
It is also Briscoe’s first ever XFinity series win.
Briscoe would dominate the race as he led 33 of the 55 laps, but he didn’t have any stage wins.
Stage 1 was claimed by Daniel Hemric after he took the lead from pole sitter Austin Cindric with 2 laps to go.
Stage 2 was won by Christopher Bell as he held off Cole Custer.
Under 10 laps to go and Hemric was on the heels of Briscoe racing for the lead, but upset his car in turns 17 and 18 and stalled out on the front stretch thus ending his chance for the win. Hemric would finish 10th.
Justin Marks would finish 2nd, Austin Cindric would finish 3rd, Ryan Preece finished 4th and Bell rounded out the top 5.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.