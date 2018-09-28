Small chance for showers this weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - This weekend will be a battle between dry high pressure trying to sneak in from the north, and a stubborn remnant boundary that will try and stall out over our southern sections.
Because of that, we'll still carry the small chance for a brief midday shower, especially across counties south of I-85. The same holds true for this evening.
Shower coverage will only be around 20%, so overall, it looks as if the weekend will feature more dry weather than anything else, which is good news if you have outdoor plans. While there will likely be a fair amount of cloud cover around Saturday and Sunday, there’ll be enough sunshine mixing in to push us up near 80° both days.
By Sunday and Monday, we’ll finally catch a little bit of a drop in the humidity. Otherwise, looking ahead to next week, the forecast doesn’t appear to change much. Temperatures will hold in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday with low rain chances.
