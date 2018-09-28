Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old woman missing from Rowan County

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman reported missing from Rowan County Friday.
According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Barbara Reddick Allison, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Allison is a black female who stands about 5′5″ tall and weighs about 300 pounds. she has short, dark brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white blouse, a long white skirt and white dress shoes.
Allison was last seen on South Main Street near Chestnut Street in Salisbury. She was reported missing from the 100 block of Gibson Road in Salisbury.
Officials described a vehicle as a dark blue 2006 Chevrolet Impala with NC license plate number: VYK-2200.
Anyone with information about Barbara Reddick Allison should call the Rowan County Sheriffs Office at 704-216-8500.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.