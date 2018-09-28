September 28 » Taking matters into her own hands

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Connecting with people who understand you is human nature.
It’s why Rae Copp reached out. We first met when her daughter was going through Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia last year. Now 10-year-old Sofia Copp was one of our September #MollysKids in 2017 – we got ice-cream together on Facebook live.
“I wanted to let you know that as a cancer mom, one of the most helpful things to me has been meeting other cancer moms,” Rae said. “A pediatric cancer diagnosis automatically puts the family into a small club. Even if you have support networks you can still feel alone."
Which is why Rae is doing what she's doing.
Rae has started a Facebook group for LOCAL mothers – Charlotte-area – who have a child who was diagnosed. They have 82 members.
“My goal is for us to form lasting, helpful relationships,” she said. “People often assume we meet tons of families at the hospitals, but sadly that’s not true. Our kids can be too sick, or their immunity is so compromised that we’re stuck in the hospital rooms. And due to strict HIPPA regulations, hospital staff can’t tell us if there are other families we could meet.”
In Rae’s new Facebook group, members’ children can be in any stage of treatment, or have completed treatment. The parents share information and discuss things she says only other cancer parents can understand.
She asks that only parents or guardians who are the primary caregivers join. She says she gets all kinds of requests, but it’s important to her to maintain a safe, private space for members.
"As you meet other moms and dads in the Charlotte-area affected by childhood cancer, will you let them know about our Facebook page?”
Why yes, Rae. I will.
Here you go.
Charlotte Pediatric Cancer Support Group >> https://www.facebook.com/groups/762879127219723/
-Molly
PS: Sofia is in remission! After 2-and-a-half years of treatments, she’s doing great!
PPS: See Sofia’s Facebook live last year >> http://tinyurl.com/SeptDay42017
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**
