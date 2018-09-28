Rain chances back off some after day of severe storms

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After a noisy night of heavy rain and severe storms with numerous tree damage reports, we are finally seeing the line of storms exit to our east.
While there may be some periods of rain lingering throughout the overnight, the severe weather threat has ended and the severe thunderstorm watch has been allowed to expire as of midnight.
On Friday, we’ll hold in the lower 80s, and while rain chances back off a little bit, there will likely be some lingering showers around as the frontal system only slowly drifts eastward across the region.
It still looks as if the weekend will dry out nicely, which is good news if you have outdoor plans.
While there will likely be a fair amount of cloud cover around Saturday and Sunday, there’ll be enough sunshine mixing in to push us up near 80° both days and rain chances appear very low.
