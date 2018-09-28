Possible scattered showers, t-storms through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We’re waking up to more low clouds and scattered, light showers, so be mindful your morning commute could be on the wet side. We’re starting near 70° this morning, but headed back to the lower to middle 80s this afternoon as clouds break for some sunshine. As the front that brought Thursday’s thunderstorms pushes just south of the Charlotte area today, there may still an isolated late-day thunderstorm around, especially south / east of I-85 and over the mountains.
Any evening thunderstorms will quickly die down tonight as we settle back into the mid 60s overnight.
As for the weekend, that frontal system will still be close enough to the Charlotte area to pop off one or two thundershowers Saturday and perhaps a shower still on Sunday. But overall, it looks as if the weekend will feature more dry weather than anything else, which is good news if you have outdoor plans. While there will likely be a fair amount of cloud cover around Saturday and Sunday, there’ll be enough sunshine mixing in to push us up near 80° both days and rain chances appear no more than about 20% either day.
Looking ahead to next week, the forecast doesn’t appear to change much. Temperatures will hold in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday with low rain chances.
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
