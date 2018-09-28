Possible scattered showers, t-storms through the weekend

As for the weekend, that frontal system will still be close enough to the Charlotte area to pop off one or two thundershowers Saturday and perhaps a shower still on Sunday. But overall, it looks as if the weekend will feature more dry weather than anything else, which is good news if you have outdoor plans. While there will likely be a fair amount of cloud cover around Saturday and Sunday, there’ll be enough sunshine mixing in to push us up near 80° both days and rain chances appear no more than about 20% either day.