Person wanted for shooting man in the back in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - A man is wanted for shooting another man in the back in Hickory Thursday night.
According to the Hickory Police Department, officers obtained a warrant Friday for 30-year-old Adrian Jamar Wells in reference to the shooting of 28-year-old Donnie Arnell Morgan.
The warrant is for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
On Thursday, around 9:30 p.m, officers responded to the area of 38 8th Avenue Drive southeast in reference to a possible shooting.
Upon arrival officers located Morgan with an apparent gunshot wound to the back.
Morgan was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center for assessment and later transferred to Baptist Hospital for additional treatment.
Anyone with information reference the whereabouts of Wells is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.