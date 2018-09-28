Person killed in hit-and-run in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A person was killed Friday morning in what Gastonia police are calling a hit and run.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Jenkins Dairy Road and Mt. Olive Church Road. Officers said one person was killed but did not give further details.
Investigators have not released any details about the victim or the vehicle that may have struck them.
The roadway was closed for some time while emergency crews worked at the scene.
Anyone with information about the hit and run should call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.
