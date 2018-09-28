Pepper spray used, cafeteria evacuated during fight at Wake Forest Middle School

WAKE FOREST, NC (WNCN) - Authorities were forced to use pepper spray to break up a fight at Wake Forest Middle School Friday, Wake County School officials said in a news release.
The incident happened during the seventh-grade lunch and was a “fight between two students” in the cafeteria, officials said.
“School personnel immediately stepped in to stop the altercation, but the students continued to escalate the fight,” the news release said.
A school resource officer used pepper spray “in order to restrain one of the students,” according to the news release.
The student who was hit by the pepper spray was taken to WakeMed for treatment.
Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison later told CBS 17 that his deputy handled the situation appropriately when she pepper sprayed a female student who was fighting with another girl.
The cafeteria was also evacuated “to ensure student health” and students were sent to their “elective class,” officials said in the news release.
The incident is under investigation by school administration and security staff of the Wake County Public School System.
