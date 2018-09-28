People urged to avoid contact with coastal waters in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - Hurricane Florence's heavy rain and flooding may have caused high levels of bacteria in area coastal waters and Carolina Beach leaders are recommending people avoid them.
A Town of Carolina Beach news release said storm water runoff contains pollutants like waste from septic systems, sewer line breaks, pet waste, wildlife, petroleum products and other chemicals. State officials are testing coastal areas in New Hanover County and hope to release results Saturday.
CB leaders encourage people to avoid contact with coastal waters until the state is able to complete testing and determines the water is safe for recreational use and shellfish harvesting.
Those who do plan to be in the water should exercise caution, limit wound exposure and wash their hands thoroughly.
For questions on water sampling and advisories, email Erin Bryan Millush at erin.bryan-mullish@ncdenr.gov or call 252-808-8153.
