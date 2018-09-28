Part of roof collapses due to fire at Charlotte restaurant

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Part of a roof collapsed at a restaurant due to a fire in northwest Charlotte Thursday night.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, officials received a call for a restaurant fire in 3800 block of Brookshire Boulevard around 7 p.m.
Upon arrival, heavy fire was seen coming from the roof.
Firefighters engaged in an aggressive attack of the fire and were forced out after part of the roof collapsed.
No firefighters were hurt, and the attack on the fire continued from outside.
There were three people who were in the restaurant when the fire started, and they complained of smoke inhalation.
One of them was taken to the hospital, and the other two refused.
A total of 23 firefighters contained the fire.
The fire is under investigation and officials stayed on the scene, while working to determine the cause of the fire.
investigators spoke with the customers who were in the restaurant.
Fire officials say they’re not sure how many people were in the restaurant when the fire started.
Authorities advised citizens to avoid the area until they cleared equipment from Brookshire Boulevard.
