No-contact-orders are meant to protect, but are often broken

No-contact-orders are issued to protect a victim of domestic violence, but often they are broken. WBTV asked court personnel if the orders fail to protect.
After a person is arrested on charges related to domestic violence, often a defendant is issued a “no-contact order,” if requested in court.
“Probably about 75 percent of the cases, we try to ask for a no-contact-order,” Rock Hill Victim’s Advocate Katherine Zanowski said.
Under a no-contact order, the defendant is ordered to stay away from the victim, whether that be in person or through other forms of communication, like texting or by mail.
“If they violate the no-contact-order, then it’s grounds for their bond to be revoked,” Zanowski explained.
WBTV has reported on several cases in which a no-contact order was issued, but then later broken. An extreme example of this kind of violation is the story of Marandy “Jade” Brandon.
Jade Brandon was 25-years-old when she was murdered in a Rock Hill home on September 18, 2017. However, court records of her abusive relationship started a few months prior to her death.
According to court documents, Brandon’s then-boyfriend Jefferson Quinde-Quisphi was arrested on June 7, 2017 for allegedly punching Brandon in the face while in front of her children.
After Quinde-Quisphi was arrested for domestic violence in the second degree, Brandon requested a no-contact order be issued against her then boyfriend. A York County, SC judge granted that request.
On September 11, 2017, Quinde Quisphi was cited for violating that no-contact order. He was arrested in Rock Hill for assault and battery and domestic violence in the third degree.
According to a Rock Hill City Police report, a witness told investigators he saw Quinde-Quisphi getting aggressive with Brandon when she went to Quinde-Quisphi’s home to pick up her children.
After he was arrested for that incident, another no-contact order was issued. One week later, he’s accused of violating that no-contact-order again.
According to warrants and a Rock Hill City Police report, Quinde-Quisphi is accused of stabbing Brandon multiple times in her chest and back with a stainless steel knife until she died. The police report states he then stabbed himself repeatedly, but survived.
Brandon requested the no-contact orders to be issued so that she would have some form of protection, but even with those orders in place - she was killed.
WBTV spoke with Jenny Desch, a Senior Solicitor at the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office about these violations and why the orders have failed at protecting a victim in some cases.
Quinde-Quisphi has only been charged with Brandon’s murder, not convicted. His case has not yet gone to trial. Because the case is still pending, Desch did not speak specifically about his case.
Desch says even though the no-contact orders are sometimes broken, she is still a firm-believer in having them issued after an allegation of domestic violence.
However, she often urges victims to get something more powerful than a no-contact order.
“Permanent restraining orders, restraining orders from magistrate court and orders of protection are all immediately arrestable,” Desch explained. “So we encourage victims to use those resources as often as possible.”
She says no-contact orders are not immediately arrestable. Meaning, if a no-contact order is broken, the defendant is not arrested on the spot.
If a no-contact order is violated, law enforcement puts a packet together on the case and gives it to the victim’s advocate. The victim’s advocate then notifies the solicitor’s office. The solicitor’s office must make a motion to a general sessions judge to have a hearing on the matter.
“So we have to fill out a form, get a judge to sign it just to get a hearing date, and then that has to be served on the person accused of violating the no-contact-order,” Desch explained.
That process takes time. Especially in York County, when judges are not available to the solicitor’s round the clock. It is not that the judges are unwilling, she says, but on most occasions, they are serving in other counties.
“When we can’t get to a judge immediately, that can be frustrating,” Desch explained. “And the way the system is set up here in York County, we can go weeks where we don’t have access to a judge.”
Because of that potential delay in having a defendant’s bond revoked, she urges victims to get an order that would warrant an immediate arrest if violated. That way the defendant is behind bars, and not a danger to the victim.
“If I have a dangerous situation and I can’t get to a judge in time, then yes, that can be hurtful,” Desch said.
In Brandon’s case, she only had no-contact-orders filed in court, which are not immediately arrestable if violated. But Quinde-Quisphi was still arrested after the violations because of the accusations of domestic violence and assault, not because of the violations of the no-contact-order.
Even though Desch urges victims to get an order that is immediately arrestable, she says victim don’t always listen. Partially because a victim must to go through several more steps to get one.
“They have to tell their story to the law enforcement officer that responds, then the law enforcement advocate, then they have to come here and if they go to a bond hearing they have to stand in front of an offender and everyone in the court room, then it comes to my office - to my team member,” Desch explained.
Because of the lag time in getting to a hearing after a no-contact-order is violated and the obstacles in getting a more powerful order, she finds that victims stop reporting the violations all together.
“At some point the victim’s inconvenienced to have to trade the children through a third party at a gas station or a police station when they are trying to work, and they’re trying to manage and they’re trying to deal with their children asking where the other parent is,” Desch said. “They’ve gotten over that push or shove, because it’s just easier and I hate to put it that way, but it’s just they’ve got to live their life and the system just doesn’t work as quickly as they need it to.”
Victim’s Advocate Katherine Zanowski says situations can also get muddy when the victim contacts the defendant when a no-contact order is in place.
“The no contact order is put in place to protect them, but when they go back it gets a little murky,” Zanowski said.
In Brandon’s case, it is unclear if she attempted to get anything more than a no-contact order issued against Quinde-Quisphi. However, her husband, Luis Moreno, testified in Quinde-Quisphi’s bond hearing last year, that more violations had occurred than what were reported. Moreno claimed Brandon did not report all the violations because she wanted to get money back that Quinde-Quisphi owed her first.
WBTV requested an interview with Moreno, but he chose not to speak on the matter. Quinde-Quisphi’s case is pending in court. A trial date has not yet been set, according to the Solicitor’s Office.
WBTV also requested an interview with the York County magistrate’s office regarding no-contact orders being broken, but the request was declined.
